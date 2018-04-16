Sensex rises for 8th straight session; Nifty reclaims 10,500

New Delhi: Rising for the 8th straight session the Sensex zoomed over 100 points at while the Nifty reclaimed 10,500 level on Monday as the wholesale price-indexed (WPI) inflation softened in March. Inflation based on wholesale prices eased marginally to 2.47 per cent in March on cheaper food articles, especially pulses and vegetables.

BSE Sensex zoomed over 112.78 points at 34,305.43 and the NSE Nifty climbed 47.75 points to 10,528.35.

Healthy buying in healthcare, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and capital goods stocks supported the upward trajectory of key indices.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,341.46 points and a low of 33,899.34 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was, however, bearish with 1,430 declines and 1,232 advances.

The major gainers on the BSE were Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra and Mahindra and Bajaj Auto, while Tata Motors, Tata Motors (DVR), Infosys, State Bank of India and ONGC were among the main losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were Cipla, Grasim Industries and Hero MotoCorp, while the top losers were Tata Motors, Infosys and Wipro.

With Agency Inputs