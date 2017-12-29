Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty reclaims 10,500 on last trading session of 2017

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in the positive territory on Friday -- the last trading day of calendar year 2017 -- on widespread gains led by banking, FMCG and capital goods shares.

At 9.16 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded 27.60 points or 0.26 percent higher at 10,505.50 points -- reclaiming the important 10,500-level.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 33,889.39 points, traded at 33,918.95 points -- up 70.92 points or 0.21 percent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has touched a high of 33,947 points and a low of 33,889.39 during the intra-day trade so far.

The BSE market breadth indicated a bullish trend as 1,068 stocks advanced as compared to 316 declines.

All the sectoral indices led by power, capital goods, infrastructure and healthcare were up, rising by up to 1.01 percent.

The barometer had lost 162.58 points in the previous two sessions.

The broad-based NSE Nifty too was up 30.30 points, or 0.28 percent, at 10,508.20.

Power Grid, Tata Steel, L&T, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, SBI, NTPC, Asian Paint, HDFC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, ITC Ltd, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, TCS and Reliance Industries were major gainers, which supported the indices.

Shares of Reliance Communications continued their upward march for yet another session, soaring 19.51 percent to Rs 37 after reports that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will acquire mobile business assets including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre network of Reliance Communications.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices -- amid volatility -- closed on a flat note with marginal losses on the day of derivatives expiry.

The Nifty50 slipped by 12.85 points or 0.12 percent to close at 10,477.90 points, while the Sensex) closed at 33,848.03 points -- down 63.78 points or 0.19 percent.