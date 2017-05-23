close
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 16:28
Sensex sheds 206 points on profit-booking; healthcare drags

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex tumbled 206 points to end at 30,365.25 on Wednesday as investors booked profits in recent gainers amid volatile global cues in the aftermath of a terror attack in the UK.

The 30-share index resumed lower at 30,553.89 and hovered in a range of 30,610.84 and 30,316.92 before settling at 30,365.25, showing a loss of 205.72 points, or 0.67 percent.

The gauge had gained 136.18 points in the previous two sessions.

The NSE 50-share Nifty also tumbled 52.10 points or 0.55 percent to 9,386.15, after shuttling between 9,448.05 and 9,370.

At least 22 people, including children, were killed and 59 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up as thousands of fans were exiting a pop concert in Manchester -- the deadliest terror attack in the UK since the 7/7 bombings of 2005.

 

