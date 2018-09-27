हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex sheds over 200 points, Nifty closes below 11,000

Investors also turned cautious ahead of the September futures and options (F&O) contracts expiry.

Sensex sheds over 200 points, Nifty closes below 11,000

New Delhi: Markets ended on a negative note during on Thursday with the Nifty falling below the psychological level of 11,000 points in tandem with global cues  after the US Fed raised interest rates for the third time this year.

Investors also turned cautious ahead of the September futures and options (F&O) contracts expiry.

The 30-share BSE index dropped 218.10 points or 0.60 percent to end at 36,324.17. The gauge had lost 109.79 points on Wednesday.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also fell  76.25 points or 0.69 percent to close below the 11,000-mark at 10,977.55.

The indices, though opened in the green as the rupee appreciated earlier after the government raised the import duty on 19 non-essential items on Wednesday in order to arrest its fall and to curb the widening current account deficit.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,555.44 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 809.95 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Tags:
Sensex todayBSENSENiftystock market update

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close