Sensex signs off 2018 on flat to negative note, Nifty below 10,900

New Delhi: Sensex ended the year on a flat to negative note while the NSE Nifty ended below 10,900 mark.

The BSE Sensex fell 8.39 points or 0.02 percent to 36,068.33 while the NSE Nifty rose marginally up by 2.65 points or 0.024 percent to 10,862.55.

The year saw the Sensex zooming to a high of 38,989.65 on August 29 and a low of 32483.84 on March 23.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 119.60 crore Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,199.40 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

