Sensex slides further by 160 points; Nifty breaks below 9,900-mark

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 10:22
Mumbai: Continuing its downward trend, the BSE Sensex fell over 160 points and the NSE Nifty broke below the 9,900-mark in early trade today amid weak global cues.

Sentiment remained downbeat due to sustained capital outflows by foreign funds and retail investors on the domestic bourses.

The 30-share barometer declined 160.05 points or 0.50 percent to 31,637.79, with sectoral indices led by auto, PSU, power, oil& gas, capital goods, bank and metal accounting for much of the losses, declining up to 1.40 percent.

The index had lost 527.57 points in the previous three sessions.

Also, the NSE Nifty was trading lower by 50.60 points or 0.51 percent at 9,857.45.

Brokers said steady capital outflow by foreign funds and a weak trend at other Asian markets following a sell-off in the US and Europe on escalating geopolitical tensions, kept the domestic bourses here on a sticky wicket.

Moreover, lower-than-expected quarterly earnings numbers by Tata Motors and Eicher Motors, too accelerated the selling pace to some extent, they added.

Shares of Tata Motors fell 5.81 percent to Rs 392.55 even as the company yesterday reported 41.54 percent jump in net profit to Rs 3,199.93 crore for the June quarter.

The other laggards were ONGC, Adani Ports, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, L&T, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto, which also contributed fall in the indices.

At other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1.52 percent, while China Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.06 percent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.17 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17 percent down yesterday.

 

TAGS

BSENSEStock marketstock market updateSensex newsNifty

