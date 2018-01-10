हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex slips from record after a four-session winning streak

The gauge had rallied 649.81 points in the previous four sessions on sustained foreign fund inflows.

PTI| Updated: Jan 10, 2018, 16:16 PM IST
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex ended marginally lower on Wednesday after a four-session winning streak as investors booked profits in auto, consumer durables, capital goods, PSU and banking shares ahead of third-quarter results.

It was a volatile session as the BSE 30-share barometer opened with strength and rallied to a fresh life-time high of 34,565.63. However, it succumbed to profit booking, before finally ending at 34,433.07 points, down by 10.12 points, or 0.03 percent.

The NSE Nifty index too finished lower by 4.80 points, or 0.05 percent, at 10,632.20. Intra-day, it hit a high of 10,655.50 and a low of 10,592.70.

