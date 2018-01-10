Sensex slips from record after a four-session winning streak

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex ended marginally lower on Wednesday after a four-session winning streak as investors booked profits in auto, consumer durables, capital goods, PSU and banking shares ahead of third-quarter results.

It was a volatile session as the BSE 30-share barometer opened with strength and rallied to a fresh life-time high of 34,565.63. However, it succumbed to profit booking, before finally ending at 34,433.07 points, down by 10.12 points, or 0.03 percent.

The gauge had rallied 649.81 points in the previous four sessions on sustained foreign fund inflows.

The NSE Nifty index too finished lower by 4.80 points, or 0.05 percent, at 10,632.20. Intra-day, it hit a high of 10,655.50 and a low of 10,592.70.