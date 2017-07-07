close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex slips from record; FMCG, banking weigh

The 30-share index, which had closed at a record high of 31,369.34 yesterday, was down 56.84 points, or 0.18 percent at 31,312.50.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 10:23
Sensex slips from record; FMCG, banking weigh

Mumbai: Market on Friday moved lower from its all-time peak as participants were quick to take profit amid a lacklustre trend overseas.

Stocks of FMCG, capital goods, banking, IT and realty remained subdued.

The 30-share index, which had closed at a record high of 31,369.34 yesterday, was down 56.84 points, or 0.18 percent at 31,312.50.

The gauge had gained 159.55 points in the previous two sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty too declined 21.55 points, or 0.22 percent, at 9,653.

US jobs data coming in below par and concerns about a tighter monetary policy gave investors here some anxiety.

Other Asian markets struggled to recover from the current stand-off between the US and North Korea over the latter's missile launch.

Quarterly earnings numbers are due this month. Investors are also tracking monsoon progress ahead of their next move.

The laggards were HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints, falling by up to 1.10 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.42 percent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.14 percent in their early deals. Shanghai Composite too lost 0.36 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.74 percent lower yesterday.

 

TAGS

BSENSEStock marketstock market updatestock market newsstock market open

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Air India launches first flight to Washington DC from New Delhi
Companies

Air India launches first flight to Washington DC from New D...

7th Pay Commission: Govt notifies higher allowances, HRA; effective from July 1
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Govt notifies higher allowances, HRA; e...

Samsung Electronics tips record second-quarter profit as memory prices surge
International Business

Samsung Electronics tips record second-quarter profit as me...

Rupee trades up 5 paise at 64.73 against dollar
Markets

Rupee trades up 5 paise at 64.73 against dollar

Microsoft to start layoffs today in sales force shake-up
International Business

Microsoft to start layoffs today in sales force shake-up

Petrol, diesel price on 7th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Economy

Petrol, diesel price on 7th July 2017: Check out the rates...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video