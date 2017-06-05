close
Stock markets came off their peak and turned weak early Monday on emergence of profit-booking after recent rally amid mixed Asian cues.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 10:10
Sensex slips on profit-booking, mixed Asian cues

Mumbai: Stock markets came off their peak and turned weak early Monday on emergence of profit-booking after recent rally amid mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share Sensex, which had gained 135.70 points to close at record high at 31,273.29 on Friday's trade, slipped by 40.64 points, or 0.12 percent, to 31,232.65 with sectoral indices like FMCG, Metal and IT trading in the negative zone, falling by up to 0.27 percent.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty retreated from life-time high as it succumbed to profit-booking to quote 11.75 points lower, or 0.12 percent, at 9,641.75. It had closed at an all-time high of 9,653.50 on Friday.

Brokers said that the emergence of profit booking by participants at record levels amid mixed trend at other Asian bourses kept sentiments down. A lacklustre US jobs report and London terrorist attack on Sunday also weighed on the sentiments.

Among Sensex-30 constituents, major losers were ITC, Coal India, Lupin, Wipro, HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank, falling by up to 1.17 percent.

Among other Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.25 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.14 percent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.14 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.29 percent higher on Friday'S trade.  

