हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex slumps 215 points, Nifty ends below 10,650

Major losers were HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Power Grid, HUL, ONGC, NTPC, SBIN, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Indus Ind Bank, falling up to 2.99 percent.

Sensex slumps 215 points, Nifty ends below 10,650

New Delhi: Stock market ended in the red for the second consecutive session on Monday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of RBI's monetary policy announcement.

The BSE Sensex slumped 215.37 points to close at 35,011.89. Similarly Nifty ended 67.70 points lower at 10,628.50.

Major losers were HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Power Grid, HUL, ONGC, NTPC, SBIN, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Indus Ind Bank, falling up to 2.99 percent.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee began its three-day meeting today amid speculation that it may hike the key interest rate on June 6 for the first time in about four-and-half years on account of firming inflation.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 202.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 337.97 crore on Friday, as per provisional data. 

With Agency Inputs

 

Tags:
Sensex todayStock marketBSENSEsensex update

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close