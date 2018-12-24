हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex slumps 270 points, Nifty falls below 10,700 mark

The BSE Sensex slumped 271.92 points or 0.76 percent to end at 35,470.15.

Sensex slumps 270 points, Nifty falls below 10,700 mark

New Delhi: Markets ended in red following its Asian peers as investor sentiments were weighed by uncertainty due to a partial US government shutdown.

The BSE Sensex slumped 271.92 points or 0.76 percent to end at 35,470.15. The gauge had plunged 572.04 points on Friday.

The NSE Nifty fell below 10,700 mark by dropping 90.50 points or 0.84 percent to 10,663.50.

