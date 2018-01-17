Sensex smashes past 35,000-mark: 5 reasons that led to the rally

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex soared 310 points on Wednesday to close above the 35,000-level for the first time.

The wider Nifty too finished at its fresh life-time high on unabated buying.

The 30-share Sensex surged 310.77 points, or 0.89 percent, to end at 35,081.82, breaking its previous record of 34,843.51 reached on January 15.

It took the benchmark just 17 sessions to scale the 35,000-mark from the 34,000-level reached on December 26.

The broader Nifty jumped 88.10 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 10,788.55, surpassing its previous record of 10,741.55 hit on January 15.

It also touched an intra-day record of 10,803.

Here are five reasons that led to the stock market rally