Sensex snaps 4-day fall on value buying

Mumbai: Reversing a four-session slide, benchmark Sensex on Monday rose 37 points to end at 32,870 on value-buying by domestic investors in IT, teck, metal and healthcare stocks.

Trading was highly volatile throughout the session ahead of RBI's monetary policy review and Gujarat elections later this week.

The central bank is scheduled to announce the fifth bi- monthly policy of the current fiscal on December 6.

After a strong start at 32,968.02, the Sensex reclaimed the 33,000-mark to hit a high of 33,008.62 points but profit- booking at higher levels capped the gains. It finally closed at 32,869.72, up 36.78 points, or 0.11 percent.

The gauge had tanked 891.50 points in the previous four sessions as upbeat second quarter GDP numbers failed to dispel concerns over a widening fiscal deficit.

The 50-share NSE Nifty inched up 5.95 points, or 0.06 percent, to 10,127.75 points. Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,179.20 and 10,095.70.