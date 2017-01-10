Sensex snaps two-day falling streak; climbs 139 points

Mumbai: Snapping its two-day falling streak the benchmark BSE Sensex gained over 139 points in early trade on Tuesday, supported by value-buying in select blue-chip stocks amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 139.09 points or 0.52 percent at 26,865.64 with all the sectoral indices led by oil&gas, PSU, auto and banking trading in the green with gains up to 1.25 percent.

The gauge had lost 151.69 points in the previous two sessions ahead of earnings season and macroeconomic numbers due this week amid looming fears of a slowdown in the country's GDP growth.

Also, the NSE Nifty rose by 37.50 points or 0.46 percent to 8,273.55.

Brokers said that value-buying in recent losers and a mixed trend at other Asian markets tracking overnight trends in US and Europe, triggered a fresh spell of buying on the domestic bourses here.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.55 percent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.03 percent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite index was down 0.06 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.38 percent lower yesterday.