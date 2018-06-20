हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries topped the gainers list in the Sensex pack, spurting 2.44 percent to end at a record high of Rs 1,019.95.

Sensex snaps two-day falling streak; RIL ends at record high

New Delhi: Breaking its two-day falling streak markets ended in green on Wednesday as investors accumulated recently beaten down metal, banking and realty counters.

The BSE Sensex soared 260.59 points or 0.74 percent at 35,547.33. The gauge had lost 335.40 points in the previous two sessions, tracking a sell-off across global markets after the US and China reignited their trade dispute.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 61.60 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 10,772.05. Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,781.80 and 10,724.05. The Sensex touched a high of 35,571.37 points and a low of 35,329.51 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, M&M, HDFC, Adani Ports, Maruti and Bajaj Auto.

On the NSE, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the highest gainers while UPL, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corp lost the most.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 653.68 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 1,324.92 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

