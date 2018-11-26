हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex soars 370 points; Nifty reclaims 10,600-mark

New Delhi: Markets recovered from initial losses with Sensex jumping over 1 percent and Nifty reclaiming 10,600-mark in closing trade on Monday.

Sensex soared 373.06 points or 1.07 percent to 35,354.08 while Nifty rallied 101.85 points or 0.97 percent to reclaim 10,600-mark.

The crude oil prices have guided the markets for the past few weeks after it touched $86-a-barrel mark in early October. The Brent crude oil slipped below $60, a decline of over 30 per cent in just a month following the US move to let 8 countries, including India and China, continue buying oil for six months from Iran despite its sanctions.

With Agency Inputs

