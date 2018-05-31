Sensex soars over 400 points, Nifty re-claims 10,700

New Delhi: Sensex soared over 400 points on Thursday on predictions of normal southwest monsoon rains, and expectations of a improved gross domestic product data due later in the day.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in the oil and gas, banking and FMCG stocks.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said India is likely to receive normal rainfall during the four months of the southwest monsoon season this year.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, jumped 416.27 points or 1.19 percent at 35,322.38. Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 121.80 points or 1.15 percent at 10,736.15.

The major gainers on the BSE were Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, M&M, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Coal India, ONGC, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Asian Paint and NTPC, with gains of up to 6.06 percent.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35416.03 and a low of 34926.08 points. The BSE market breadth, however, was tilted towards the bears, with was bullish with 1657 declines against 996 advances so far.