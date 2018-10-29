हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex soars over 700 points,Nifty jumps 220 points as banking stocks shine

The top gainers in the Sensex pack included ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Adani Port, L&T, Axis Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, TCS, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Wipro and Sun Pharma.

Sensex soars over 700 points,Nifty jumps 220 points as banking stocks shine

New Delhi: Stock markets staged a significant comeback on Monday despite negative global cues and lingering macro economic woes with both Sensex and Nifty posting over 2.1 percent gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.15 percent and NSE Nifty50 gained 2.20 percent on the back of value buying by investors.

The Sensex jumped 718.09 points to 34,067.40. It touched an intra-day high of 34,154.60 and a low of 33,341.80.

The NSE Nifty50 soared at 10,184.45 points 220.85 points to 10,250.85. It shuttled between hight of 10,275.30 and low of 10,020.35 intra-day.

The banking stocks made healthy gains. The top gainers in the Sensex pack included ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Adani Port, L&T, Axis Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, TCS, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Wipro and Sun Pharma.

ICICI Bank gained 10.82 percent to Rs 349.15 a share even as the private lender on Friday reported a 55.84 percent year-on-year decline in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended in September.

While State Bank of India gained over 8.04 percent at Rs 268.05 apiece, Axis Bank was up over 4.96 percent at Rs 564 a share.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensexstock market updateSensex today

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close