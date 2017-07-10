Sensex soars to all-time high of 31,722.39; trading resumes at NSE after technical issues

New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex hit its all-time high of 31,722.39 in afternoon trade Monday amid positive cues from Asian markets.

Optimism over quarterly corporate earnings coupled with covering-up of short positions also lift the index too.

The 30-share index last quoted higher by 345.89 points, or 1.10 percent to 31,707.57 after moving in range of 31,722.39-31510.62, breaking its previous life-time high (intra-day) of 31,522.87 reached on June 22. The gauge had shed 8.71 points on Friday.

All sectoral indices led by technology, IT, realty, PSU, healthcare and bank were in the green. Major gainers were Bharti Airtel, TCS, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Wipro, surging by up to 5 percent.

Trading activities resumed at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the afternoon today after the system faced technical glitches in the morning that led to trade disruptions.

An exchange spokesperson said trading resumed at 1230 hours and no problems are being faced.

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened by 8 paise to 64.52 against the dollar on fresh selling of the US currency by banks and exporters.

Asian stocks rallied today, lifted by Wall Street`s strong performance on Friday, while the US dollar extended gains made after much stronger than expected June employment data.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.55 percent while Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.7 percent.

Australian stocks were up 0.6 percent and South Korea`s KOSPI added 0.4 percent. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng gained 1 percent, though China`s bluechip shares were flat.

On Friday, Wall Street closed higher after US jobs growth beat forecasts. However, a lag in wage increases led investors to bet wage data would limit the extent of the Federal Reserve`s hawkishness.

The Nasdaq led gains with a 1 percent jump, while the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent.