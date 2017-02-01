close
UNION BUDGET 2017

Sensex spurts in opening trade ahead of Budget

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 10:04
Mumbai: Ahead of the Union Budget that is to be presented later in the day, market rose by over 64 points in opening trade today as investors built up positions.

The rupee appreciating 24 paise to 67.63 against the dollar added to the positivity.

The 30-share BSE index, which had lost 226.50 points in the previous two sessions, recovered 64.15 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 27,720.11.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty moved up 21.90 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 8,583.20.

Fresh positions created by retail and domestic institutional investors on hopes of an investor-friendly budget lifted sentiment.

Realty, PSU, oil and gas, capital goods, consumer durables and banking stocks were lapped up, accounting for much of the gains.

In Asian trade, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.93 per cent while Japan's Nikkei edged higher by 0.25 per cent in early trade today. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.54 per cent lower yesterday.

With PTI Inputs

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 10:04
