Sensex stays up for 4th day, spurred by RIL

Mumbai: The Sensex on Tuesday kept its winning run going for the fourth straight day to end at 33,478, fuelled by gains in RIL.

The Sensex opened higher and went further up, but settled at 33,478.35, a gain of 118.45 points, or 0.36 percent, due to profit-booking in the last one hour of trade.

This is its highest closing since November 6, when it had closed at 33,731.19. The gauge had risen 599.46 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled up 28.15 points, or 0.27 percent, at 10,326.90 after shuttling between 10,358.70 and 10,315.05.

Positive leads from other Asian markets tracking overnight gains at Wall Street helped. Investors continued to focus on corporate earnings and prospects for tax cuts.