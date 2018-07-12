हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex surges over 200 points to hit all-time high of 36,477; Nifty breaches 11,000-mark

Nifty also breached the 11,000-mark.

Sensex surges over 200 points to hit all-time high of 36,477; Nifty breaches 11,000-mark

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex on Thursday surged over 200 points to hit an all-time high of 36,477. Nifty also breached the 11,000-mark.

Amid volatility, the key Indian equity indices had settled flat on Wednesday tracking weak global cues. In the global markets, investor sentiments were weighed down by the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China.

The Sensex was up by 26.31 points or 0.07 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 36,362.30 points and a low of 36,169.70 points. The Nifty, too, was up by 70 points or 0.65 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq was down by 0.55 per cent at closing on Wednesday while FTSE 100 also closed in red, down by 1.30 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rupee firmed up by 19 paise to 68.58 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday ahead of the release of key index of industrial production (IIP) and inflation data amid foreign capital inflows.

Forex dealers said selling of the greenback by banks and exporters supported the rupee. However, dollar's strength against other currencies overseas, due to mounting US-China trade tensions and strong US inflation data, capped the gains.

Further, investor sentiment turned positive following higher opening of the domestic equity market.

Tags:
SensexBSE SensexSensex todayNiftyNifty today

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close