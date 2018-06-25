हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex tanks 200 points, closes below 35,000

New Delhi: Stock markets ended in red on Monday as decline in international markets and rising global trade tensions kept investors cautious.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the auto, oil and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex, which had opened at 35,783.75 points, fell 219.25 points to end at 35,470.35. Similarly, the NSE Nifty sheds 59.40 points to 10,762.45.

Worst affected was Tata Motors, which fell nearly 6 percent. The fall in the stock was triggered news that US has threatened to impose tariffs on European cars. Experts believe that Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles exported to the United States may take a big hit if Trump imposes auto tariffs.

Laggards in the Sensex pack included Asian Paints, NTPC, Powergrid, Axis Bank, ONGC, Heromoto Corp, SBIN, Adani ports, L&T, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, falling by upto 5.94 percent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,343.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,105.76 crore on Friday, as per provisional data. 

