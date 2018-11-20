हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex tanks 300 points, Nifty slips below 10,700

All the 19 sectors on the BSE came under heavy selling pressure.

Sensex tanks 300 points, Nifty slips below 10,700

New Delhi: Markets fell on Tuesday in tandem with weakness in broader Asia amidst heavy selling by market participants. The outcome of the Reserve Bank board's meet also failed to impress investors.

The BSE Sensex tanked 300.37 points or 0.84 percent to 35,474.51. The benchmark index touched a high of 35,731.67 and a low of 35,416.18 intra-day. The index had risen 633 points in the last two sessions on the back of increased foreign fund inflows.

The NSE Nifty slipped 107.20 points or 1.00 percent to 10,656.20. Intra-day, it traded between 10,640.85 and 10,740.85.

In the Sensex pack, Yes Bank shares fell the most at 6.10 percent after independent director Rentala Chandrashekhar resigned from the board Monday. Other big losers were Tata Steel, Vedanta, Wipro, NTPC 2.42 per cent, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Infosys, HDFC, TCS, ICICI Bank and ONGC, falling by upto 3.21 percent.

All the 19 sectors on the BSE came under heavy selling pressure led by the metal counter, which fell by over 2.82 percent, while healthcare, IT and TECK (technology, entertainment and media), Healthcare, PSU and Consumer Durable fell over 1 percent.

 

Tags:
BSENSEstock market todaySensex today

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close