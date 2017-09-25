close
Sensex tanks over 300 points, Nifty trades below 9900-mark

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 12:42
Mumbai: Stocks were a bundle of nerves on Monday as the Sensex plunged by over 300 points in the early part of the trade.

Sensex was down 322.87 points or 1.01 percent at 31,599.57, and the Nifty down 107.50 points or 1.08 percent at 9,856.90 on persistent concerns about US-North Korea tug-of-war amid foreign capital exit.

All sectoral indices were in the red, dragged down by capital goods, metal, consumer durables and healthcare, falling by up to 2.03 per cent.

Traders said that apart from continuous foreign funds outflows, selling by retail investors amid lingering North Korea tensions led to a further drop in the Sensex.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,241.73 crore on Friday, showed provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Major losers pulling down the key indices were Adani Ports, Lupin, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, L&T, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India and ONGC, declining up to 3.14 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.16 per cent while Shanghai Composite shed 0.38 per cent in early trade today.

Japan's Nikkei, however, was up 0.58 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent down on Friday. 

With PTI inputs

 

TAGS

SensexNiftyNifty 50BSE 30Mutual fundsBullionEquitiesindex

