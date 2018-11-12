हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex tanks 345 points, Nifty slips below 10,500

Sensex tanked 345.56 points to end at 34,812.99 while Nifty fell 103 points to 10,482.20.

Sensex tanks 345 points, Nifty slips below 10,500

New Delhi: Markets pared their initial gains and slipped deep in the red on Monday, as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of key macro-economic indicators with the Nifty and Sensex both falling by over 1 percent.

Sensex tanked 345.56 points to end at 34,812.99 while Nifty fell 103 points to 10,482.20.

The government would release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October and the industrial production data for September later in the day. The CPI data for September stood at 3.77 percent, up from 3.69 in August.

 

