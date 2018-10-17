हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex tanks 382 points; Nifty plunges over 131 points

 The market performance was dragged by financial stocks such as Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd amid liquidity concerns.

Sensex tanks 382 points; Nifty plunges over 131 points

MUMBAI: Sensex tanked 382 points on Wednesday to end at 34,779 while Nifty took a plunge of 131 points to end at 10,453.05. The market performance was dragged by financial stocks such as Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd amid liquidity concerns.

Markets have been facing a liquidity crunch owing to a depreciating rupee and higher oil prices. 
 

