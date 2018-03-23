Sensex tanks 409.73 points; Nifty ends below 10,000 for first time in 2018

New Delhi: The Sensex and Nifty dived more than 1 percent on Friday, in line with global markets as heated rhetoric between the United States and China over import tariffs led to global trade war fears.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 32,596.54, tanks 409.73 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 9,998, down 117 points for the first time in 2018

US President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese goods including steel, although the measures have a 30-day consultation period. In retaliation, China unveiled plans to impose tariffs on up to $3 billion of US imports.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 2.4 percent, tracking a huge overnight fall in the US markets.

The NSE index fell below the 10,000 level for the first time this year and was trading much below the 200-day simple moving average of 10,172.7.

Lenders were the biggest drag, with the Nifty Bank index hitting its lowest since September 2017. Axis Bank dropped 3.85 percent, while Punjab National Bank fell 3.73 percent.

Metal stocks were also down with the Nifty metal index declining over 3 percent to its lowest since September 25, 2017.

(With Reuters inputs)