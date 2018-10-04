Sensex tanks 806 points, Nifty closes below 10,600

New Delhi: In a volatile session, Sensex and the NSE Nifty plunged by more than 2 percentage in closing trade as rupee sank to another low amid boiling crude prices, weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex tanked 806.47 points to close at 35,169.16. Similarly the NSE Nifty slumped 259 points to 10,599.25.

All sectoral indices were trading in the red, with IT, auto, pharma, and realty stocks witnessing most losses.

Analysts told news agency PTI that the equity benchmark indices have fallen nearly 10 percent from peak levels attained in August, led by weak domestic sentiments, global uncertainties, depreciating rupee and strengthening crude oil prices. With rupee and crude oil showing no signs of stability, weakness is likely to continue in the coming sessions, they said.

Stocks of Oil marketing companies fell further following government decision to reduce excise duties on fuel.