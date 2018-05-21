Sensex tanks over 230 points, Nifty closes below 10,600

New Delhi: Sensex tanked over 230 points while the Nifty closed below 10,600 amid selling in healthcare, banking, auto and consumer durables.

The BSE Sensex slumped 232.17 points to end at 34,616.13. On the other hand the NSE Nifty fell 79.70 points to 10,516.70. Sensex traded at a high of 34973.95 and a low of 34593.82 points.

The fall was led by NTPC, Kotak Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Heromoto Corp, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy and Sunpharma by falling upto 4.650 percent.

Investors were wary after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa resigned as the chief minister of Karnataka, paving the way for the JD(S)-Congress combine to form the government.