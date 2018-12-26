Sensex tanks over 270 points, Nifty slips below 10,600

New Delhi: Markets opened on a negative note on Wednesday in tandem with global cues.

Minutes into the trading the BSE Sensex fell 277.66 points or 0.78 percent to 35,192.49 while the Nifty dropped 85.55 points or 0.80 percent to 10,577.95.

All sectoral indices are trading in the red.

Global stock markets headed into the year-end under a heavy cloud while Asian equities were shaky as US political uncertainty added to heightened concerns over slowing global economic growth, a Reuters report wrote.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.15 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.1 percent while South Korea`s KOSPI shed more than 1 percent. Japan`s Nikkei bounced 0.75 percent after diving 5 percent the previous day to a 20-month low and slipping into bear market territory.

With Agency Inputs