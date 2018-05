New Delhi: Markets ended deep in the red on Tuesday amidst heavy selling in banking, Infra, Capital goods and auto stocks. Weakness in global markets along with concerns of renewed geopolitical and trade tensions subdued the market sentiments, analysts said.

The BSE Sensex plunged 306.33 points to end at 34,344.91. Similarly the NSE Nifty fell 106.35 points to 10,430.35.

