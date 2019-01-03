Sensex tanks over 370 points, Nifty slips below 10,700

New Delhi: Markets ended deep in the red on Thursday amidst an all round sell off among sectors as investors remained cautious ahead of the start of corporate earnings season next week.

The BSE Sensex fell 377.81 points to end at 35,513.71 while the NSE Nifty tumbled 120.25 points to 10,672.25.

Sectorally, auto, pharma and metal indices took the worst hit, falling over 2 percent. FMCG and telecom stocks were the only stocks on BSE which managed to end with gains.

The biggest losers in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, M&M, ONGC, Tata Steel, L&T, HDFC, NTPC and Axis Bank, falling up to 3.04 percent. Among the gainers were HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, HUL and Asian Paints, rising up to 0.50 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 621.06 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 226.18 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

