Sensex tanks over 530 points, Nifty closes below 11,000

New Delhi: Markets plunged on sustained bouts of selling in realty, auto, banks, finance, telecom, industrials and healthcare stocks amid rising crude prices and weak Asian cues while Nifty slipped below 11,000 level in closing trade on Monday.

The BSE Sensex tanked 536.58 points or 1.46 percent to close at 36,305.02 the biggest single-session fall since February 6 when it had lost 561.22 points while the NSE Nifty slumped 168.20 points or 1.58 percent to 10,974.90.

Mahindra and Mahindra fell the most by 6.46 percent among 30 Sensex stocks. Other laggards were Maruti, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and Yes Bank.

Bucking the trend, TCS, Infosys, Coal India and Reliance gained.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 760.70 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought equities to the tune of Rs 497.03 crore last Friday, provisional data showed.

The markets in Japan, South Korea and China are closed for public holidays.

The US-China trade war remained in focus Monday, on reports that China had called off planned trade talks with the US in the wake of a new round of duties.

In US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average last Friday notched a second straight all-time high, but a slump in technology and internet-related stocks weighed on the broader market.