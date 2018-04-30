Sensex tops 35,000 mark, Nifty closes above 10,700

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex reclaimed the 35,000-mark and Nifty went past 10,700 in the closing trade on Monday on sustained buying by participants and strong corporate earnings.

The 30-share index surged 190.66 points, or 0.55 percent, to trade at 35,160.36. Similarly, the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,700-mark by climbing 47.05 points, or 0.44 percent, to 10,739.35.

All the sectoral indices, led by capital goods, IT and banking were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 3.90 percent. Prominent gainers include Yes Bank, Unilever, TCS, Kotak Bank, L&T, SBIN, HDFC, Asian Paints, M&M, Adani Ports, Wipro and Infosys.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,213.30 points and a low of 35,004 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,403 advances and 1,257 declines.