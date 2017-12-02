Sensex tumbles 846 points for the week: Reasons that led to the fall
The benchmark Sensex tumbled 846.30 points for the week to revisit at 32K-level.
New Delhi: The benchmark Sensex tumbled 846.30 points for the week to revisit at 32K-level at 32,832.94, while the broader Nifty ended below the key 10,200- level to close at 10,121.80.
The Sensex started the week lower at 33,640.51 and hovered between 33,770.15 and 33,797.78 before settling the week at 32,832.94, showing a loss of 846.30, or 2.51 percent.
The Sensex gained 364.68 points or 1.09 lower at 10,361.05 and traded in the range of 10,409.55 and 10,108.55 to end at 10,121.80, showing a fall of 267.90 points, or 2.58 percent.
Below are a few reasons that led to the fall in the market
- The market saw largely volatile sessions throughout the week, with first three-days trading range-bound possessed by uncertainty over the September quarter GDP data.
- Sentiment was also dampened after North Korea test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, ratcheting up tensions with the US.
- Markets saw widespread selling triggered by widening fiscal deficit concerns. India's fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1 per cent of the budget estimate for 2017-18, mainly due to lower revenue realisation and rise in expenditure.
- Squaring-up of positions by participants following end of November series contracts in the derivatives segment and a weak trend at other Asian markets also weighed on sentiment, brokers said.