Sensex up 154 points, hovers above 33,500-mark

Mumbai: The Sensex struck a positive note on Tuesday by jumping 154 points, in keeping with firm Asian shares.

Fresh capital kept the flow on in the wake of continued buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global indicators.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 154.01 points, or 0.46 percent, to 33,513.91. Metal, consumer durables, realty and banking counters kept buzzing, with indices rising by up to 0.96 percent.

The barometer had notched up 599.46 points in the previous three sessions.

The NSE index Nifty hit 10,337.75, with gains of 39 points -- or 0.37 percent.

According to analysts, domestic institutional investors carried on with buying amid a firming trend in other Asian markets after positive leads from Wall Street.

The stocks that set the tone for the day included Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Cipla, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel, jumping up to 2.13 percent.

VRL Logistics surged 3.66 percent and Gati Ltd 3.06 percent after the logistics sector received infrastructure status by the government yesterday that will help it access loans on easier terms.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.79 percent and Japan's Nikkei gained 1.03 percent. Shanghai Composite gained 0.47 percent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.31 percent higher yesterday.