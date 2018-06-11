हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex up 158 points, Nifty reclaims 10,800 in early trade

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex soared 158 points while the Nifty reclaimed the 10,800-mark in early trade on Monday on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.

The 30-share Sensex rose by 158.14 points, or 0.45 percent, to 35,601.81 in early trade. The gauge had shed 19.41 points in the previous session on Friday. Similarly, the broad-based NSE Nifty edged up 45.50 points or 0.42 percent to 10,813.15.

Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy, SBIN, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Reliance, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Asian Paint, ITC and Hindustan Unilever, rising up to 3.05 percent.

Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth a net Rs 459.44 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold equities to the tune of Rs 222.50 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.41 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.49 per cent in early trade today.

Singapore's index was up 0.12 per cent and Taiwan gained 0.01 per cent. However, Shanghai Composite Index was down by 0.26 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.30 per cent higher in Friday's trade.

With PTI Inputs

