Sensex up 174 points in post noon deals

Mumbai: The Sensex was trading near all time high to 33,930.54, up 174.26 points, in post noon deals, on buying in sectors led by telecom, IT, teck, industrials, auto, consumer durables and realty, amid higher Asian cues.

Sentiment got a boost following firm Asian markets reflecting steady growth in the US economy.

The 30-share BSE index was higher at 33,930.54 at 1225 hours, up 174.26 points or 0.52 percent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was trading higher at 10,483.80, gaining 43.50 points, or 0.42 percent.

Major gainers were Bharti Airtel 1.92 percent, ONGC 1.57 percent, SBI 1.37 percent, Tata Motors 1.01 percent, and Infosys 1.41 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares net worth Rs 383.99 crore yesterday. But domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,574.30 crore.

Most Asian stocks rose after positive close for US stocks overnight. Japanese cabinet cleared a record USD 860 billion spending budget for fiscal 2018, lifting the spirit of investors.

US stock-market indices closed modestly higher yesterday driven by gains in energy, financials and telecom sectors.