Sensex up 199 points to hit fresh record of 34,353, Nifty closes above 10,600

New Delhi: The benchmark Sensex soared to all- time high while NSE Nifty closed above 10,600 in closing trade on Monday on global cues and sustained buying in pharma, bank and financials, IT and oil&gas stocks.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed above the 10,600-level for the first time at 10,616.85 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- up 58 points and 0.55 per cent from its previous session`s close.

The Nifty50 touched a fresh intra-day high level of 10,631.20 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE too scaled a new intra-day high of 34,385.67 points.

World stock markets hovered close to all-time highs as the best start to a year in eight years showed little sign of running out of steam, with the combination of strong global growth and low inflation powering the appetite for risk.

European stocks opened higher, hitting their highest levels since August 2015, while Asian markets inched towards all-time peaks.