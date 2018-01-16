Sensex up by nearly 50 points, Nifty rises in opening trade

NEW DELHI: After closing at a fresh high on Monday, BSE Sensex on Tuesday opened in green. Sensex added nearly 50 points, or 0.13 percent opening at 34,889 points in early trade.

Nifty also opened up around 0.1 percent at 10,749 points.

The BSE Sensex had on Monday zoomed 251.12 points to close at a new peak of 34,843.51 while the NSE Nifty surged 60.30 points to end at record 10,741.

The rupee weakened by 12 paise to 63.61 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank foreign exchange on Tuesday after concerns over trade deficit ballooning to a three-year high.

Trade deficit or difference between imports and exports was USD 14.88 billion in December, up about 41 per cent year-on-year, as crude oil and gold import bill inflated, the commerce ministry data showed.

Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to dollar's strength against some other currencies overseas but a higher opening in the domestic equity market capped the fall.

The rupee had on Monday strengthened by 14 paise to close at a fresh one-week high of 63.49 against the US currency on sustained dollar selling by exporters amid record rally in domestic equities.