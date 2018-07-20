हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex up nearly 150 points in early trade, Nifty near 11,000

New Delhi: The key Indian equity indices erased losses in early hours of the trade after opening on a flat to negative note on Friday.

Global factors, depreciation in the Indian rupee and domestic political developments weighed on the investor sentiments.

At 10 am, the BSE Sensex was trading higher by 146.25 points or 0.40 percent. The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange was at a kissing distance of 11,000 level. NSE Nifty edged higher by 42.25 points or 0.39 percent from its previous close of 10,957.10.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee touched a fresh all-time low of 69.12 per US dollar.

With Agency Inputs

