Sensex up over 250 points, Nifty above 10,300-mark

New Delhi: Stock markets on Monday opened in green amidst positive global cues. Minutes into the trading the BSE Sensex was trading over 250 points up while the NSE Nifty was trading above 10,300.

At 9.22 am Sensex was trading 254.62 points or 0.76 percent up at 33,561.76 while the NSE Nifty was trading 85.25 points or 0.83 percent up at 10,312.10.

All the sectoral indices, led by IT, Teck, oil & gas, FMCG and realty sectors, were trading in the green with gains up to 1.24 percent.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 96.10 points, or 0.93 percent, to 10,322.95.

Major gainers were ITC, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Wipro, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, RIL, IndusInd Bank, M&M and L&T, rising up to 2.74.

The rupee meanwhile strengthened by 23 paise to 64.94 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market today on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks amid foreign capital inflows.

According to the provisional exchange data, foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 550.36 crore on net basis on Friday.

A relief rally swept across Asian share markets on Monday after the latest US jobs report managed to impress with its strength while also easing fears of inflation and faster rate hikes, a neat feat that whetted risk appetites globally.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.1 percent, for a third session of gains.

South Korea rose 1 percent while Australia`s main index added 0.7 percent, boosting by mining shares on news that Australia could be exempt from new U.S. trade tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 put on another 0.3 percent.

Japan`s Nikkei jumped 1.5 percent, showing little immediate reaction as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came under renewed fire over suspicions of cronyism involving the sale of state-owned land.