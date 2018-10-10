हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex vaults over 460 points, Nifty closes above 10,460

The gains were led by banking and auto stocks.

New Delhi: Markets ended in the positive territory with both Sensex and Nifty jumping over 1 percent  amid expectations of robust corporate earnings for the second quarter ended September 2018.

The BSE Sensex vaulted over 461.42 points or 1.35 percent to 34,760.89 while the NSE`s Nifty surged 159.05 points or 1.54 percent to 10,460.10 after last week`s hammering.

The gains were led by banking and auto stocks. Market sentiments also got a boost after the rupee strengthened, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) saw some boost with SBI raising target for its buying loan portfolio.

The Sensex, which had opened at 34,493.21 oscillated between intra-day high of  34,858.35 and low of 34,346.50.

