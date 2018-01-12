Sensex zooms 134 points to hit yet another record high

New Delhi: Stock markets opened at fresh levels on Friday as optimism prevailed ahead of the announcement of the quarterly earnings of IT major Infosys.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied by 134.93 points, or 0.39 percent to hit yet another record high of 34,638.42 in opening trade.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which opened at a fresh level of 10,682.55 points, touched a new intra-day high of 10,690.25 points.

On Thursday, the equity indices closed with modest gains with healthy buying in IT, Teck and realty stocks.

The Nifty50 edged higher by 19 points or 0.18 percent to close at 10,651.20 points, while the Sensex at 34,503.49 points -- up 70.42 points or 0.20 percent.