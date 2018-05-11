Sensex zooms 289 points; Nifty crosses 10,800

New Delhi: Markets posted remarkable gains on Friday with the NSE Nifty crossing 10,800 mark, a level it last touched in January this year.

Sensex zoomed 289.52 points to end at 35,535.79 while Nifty jumped 89.95 points to 10,806.50. Robust buying was seen in metal, banking, capital goods and energy stocks.

The stock of Asian Paints was the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty. In intra-day the stock gained 5.95 percent to Rs 1,287 - its 52-week high - on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company jumped 5.77 percent to hit a one-year high of Rs 1,288.

Asian Paints closed 6.17 percent up at 1,289.60 a piece on BSE. Other gainers were Tata Steel, L&T, Yes Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBIN, Infosys, HDFC Bank and M&M.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 620.41 points, or 1.78 percent, while the Nifty advanced 188.25 points, or 1.77 percent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 900.69 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 364.88 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

With PTI Inputs