Sensex zooms 301 points to close at 33,250; Nifty finishes at 10,265.

New Delhi: Extending gains for the second consecutive session, the BSE Sensex on Friday zoomed 301.09 points to close at 33,250.30 while the NSE Nifty gained 98.95 points to finish at 10,265.65.

Top gainers on the BSE market breadth were ITC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Hindustan Unilever.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,285.68 points and a low of 33,034.20 during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish -- 1,582 advances and 1,110 declines.

On Thursday, bargain hunting by investors and robust buying in auto, consumer durables and capital goods stocks lifted the benchmark indices.