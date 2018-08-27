हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex zooms 442 points to close at a record 38,694; Nifty ends at a fresh high

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex on Monday zoomed 442 points to close at a record high of 38,694.11. The Nifty too climbed 134.85 points to end at a fresh high of 11,691.95.

