Sensex zooms nearly 200 points; Nifty surges past 10,300-mark

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 195 points in early session Monday on continuous buying by domestic institutional investors amid strong global leads.

The NSE Nifty also went past the 10,300-mark.

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 194.68 points, or 0.58 percent, at 33,444.98, with realty, oil and gas, PSU, metal, banking and auto stocks staying in good shape.

The gauge had gained 653.12 points in the previous two sessions.

The broader Nifty was up 46.15 points, or 0.44 percent, at 10,311.80.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,243 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

A firming trend in Asia as investors cheered more records on Wall Street and strong US jobs data influenced sentiment here, brokers said.

Optimistic buying by participants ahead of industrial production and inflation numbers to be released later this week too supported the rally.

Prominent gainers included Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, SBI, Wipro, ITC Ltd, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Ltd, Lupin, Tata Motors, Coal India and Sun Pharma, rising up to 1.73 percent.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.04 percent and Shanghai Composite rose 0.40 percent in early trading today while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.51 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.49 percent higher on Friday.