हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex zooms nearly 300 points, Nifty ends at 10,580

Intra-day the 30-share barometer oscillated between a high of 35,215.79 and low of 34,913.06.

Sensex zooms nearly 300 points, Nifty ends at 10,580

New Delhi: Rising for the third straight day, stock markets closed on a positive note on Tuesday with Sensex and Nifty posting over half a percent gains on easing global crude prices and positive cues from Asian markets.

The Benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 297.38 points or 0.85 percent to 35,162.48. Similarly the NSE edged up 72.25 points or 0.69 percent at 10,584.75.

Intra-day the 30-share barometer oscillated between a high of 35,215.79 and low of 34,913.06.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 294.78 crore, while foreign institutional investors invested Rs 67.86 crore on Monday, as per provisional data

Tags:
Sensex todayBSENSEstock market updateSensex news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close